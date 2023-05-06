Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 283 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $211.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

