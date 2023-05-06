Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $569,000.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

