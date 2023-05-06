Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ally Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

