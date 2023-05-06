Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

