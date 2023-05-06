Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,364,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

