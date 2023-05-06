Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 829,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 244,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

GBBK stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.