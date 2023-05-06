Dakota Wealth Management Sells 12,362 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

