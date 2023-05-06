Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Georgeann Couchara Sells 695 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $242.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

