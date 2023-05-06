Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Georgeann Couchara Sells 695 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $242.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.61.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.