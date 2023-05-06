Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.84, but opened at $70.43. Datadog shares last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 3,509,019 shares.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Datadog Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.