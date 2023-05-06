Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.84, but opened at $70.43. Datadog shares last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 3,509,019 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

