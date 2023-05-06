DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

DCP stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

