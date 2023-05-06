Decade Renewable Partners LP Invests $10.53 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. Evergy makes up about 3.9% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.07% of Evergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. 1,523,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

