Decade Renewable Partners LP Makes New $6.89 Million Investment in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 428,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,000. Maxeon Solar Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned approximately 0.95% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 359,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

MAXN stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $27.39. 438,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,764. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.59). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies



Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

