Decade Renewable Partners LP Makes New Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 741,850 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.19. 1,945,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

