Decade Renewable Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 228,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. Livent makes up about 1.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.13% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Livent by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,268,000 after purchasing an additional 372,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Livent by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Livent by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 582,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 161,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Livent by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Livent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,785. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

