Decade Renewable Partners LP Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,000. DTE Energy makes up about 5.2% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.36. 823,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.10. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

