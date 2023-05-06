Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.09.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY stock opened at C$35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$29.83 and a 12-month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$851.20 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2223618 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.