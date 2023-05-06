Delancey W. Davis Sells 1,250 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

