Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $405.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,634. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

