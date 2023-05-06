Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

