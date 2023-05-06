Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Waters Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $296.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.80 and its 200-day moving average is $320.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.