Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 127,811 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

