Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,565 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

