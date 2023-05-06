DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

