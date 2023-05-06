dForce USD (USX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,216.16

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and $4,216.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00291046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,426,605 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99321563 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $16,518.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

