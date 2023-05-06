Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.5 %

DIN stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

