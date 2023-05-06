Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of SPDN opened at $15.48 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

