Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Shares Up 3.9%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Diversified Energy Co Plc engages in the production and distribution of natural gas and crude oil. It focuses on assets of Appalachian Basin of the United States of America. The company was founded by Robert Russell Hutson Jr. in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

