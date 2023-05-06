Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $201,847.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,313 shares of company stock worth $14,026,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

