Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 32,259 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,259 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 873,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 125,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 85,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.36 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.05%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

