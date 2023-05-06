Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

