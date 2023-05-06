Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,034,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

