Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

