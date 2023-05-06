Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $897,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Popular by 98.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Popular by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

