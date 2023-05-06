Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $992,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.79 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.