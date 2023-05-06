Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.00 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 5.5 %

DNB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 2,911,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,478,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

