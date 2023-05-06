DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.84 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.64.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
