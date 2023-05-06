DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.84 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

