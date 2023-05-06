DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

