DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
