Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 17th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$119.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.91.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

About Dynacor Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.