Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 17th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.
Dynacor Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$119.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.91.
About Dynacor Group
