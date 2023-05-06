Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

EGLE stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 30.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

