Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.59

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 807936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

