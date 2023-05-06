Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 28,192 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

