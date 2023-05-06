Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,872 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $42,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. 1,567,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,153. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

