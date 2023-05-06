Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $190,920.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

EA stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

