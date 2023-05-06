Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.81. 2,753,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.98. The company has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.