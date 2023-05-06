Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 1,751,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,538,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Embraer Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Embraer by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,073,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Articles

