Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

