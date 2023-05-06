Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.40 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

