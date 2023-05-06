Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 4,002 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.