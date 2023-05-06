Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

