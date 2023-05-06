Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

